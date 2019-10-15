Zone Radio Job Opening!!

Zone Radio has an immediate opening for a full time Advertising Sales Representative. Media experience is a plus but not required. If you are at the top of your field in other areas and want to grow – we’re interested. The businesses we deal with always come first so the ideal candidate will use our radio, social media and station events to help create successful marketing campaigns for our current and future clients,

Zone Radio is a Bangor’s premier, locally owned and operated radio group. We offer a starting salary, generous commission structure, a competitive benefits package and unlimited earning potential.

Please send a resume and cover letter to Lisa Spaulding at jobs@zoneradio.com.

Zone Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.