Zone Radio – Coronavirus Conversation – March 17, 2020

WKIT’s Don Cookson speaks with local public health officials about the Cornoavuirus pandemic arriving here in Maine, and what YOU can do to stay safe and help protect the broader community. Thanks to Penobscot Community Health Care CEO Lori Dwyer, PCHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Noah Nesin, and City of Bangor Public Health Director Patty Hamilton.

Here are some links to helpful websites:

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

https://www.bangormaine.gov/publichealth

https://www.cdc.gov/

https://pchc.com/

https://www.unitedwayem.org/covid19/