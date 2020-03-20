Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Zone Radio Coronavirus Conversation #2 – March 20, 2020

Penobscot Community Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Noah Nesin speaks with Zone Radio’s Don Cookson to update the number of Mainers who have tested positive for COVID-19,  recent changes to guidelines regarding testing for COVID -19 and Bangor’s centralized REFERRAL-ONLY testing site, as well as recent reports about whether or not some existing medications are potentially beneficial  in treatment of COVID-19. 

Here are some links to helpful websites:

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

https://www.bangormaine.gov/publichealth

https://www.cdc.gov/

https://pchc.com/

https://www.unitedwayem.org/covid19/

Dr. Noah Nesin 3-20-2020

