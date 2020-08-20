Woman killed, man charged after shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a woman was killed and a man was arrested for murder following a shooting in the town of Lincoln. Police discovered 63-year-old Pauline Taylor had been shot in her home after receiving a 911 call Wednesday evening. She died from her injuries and a second person was transported to a hospital. The arrest of 44-year-old Adams Groves, of Lincoln, was announced Thursday morning. State police didn’t disclose further details, including potential motive for the shooting or how Groves and Taylor knew each other. State police personnel remained at the home Thursday as they continue their investigation.