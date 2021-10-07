Woman convicted in child death seeks review, lesser sentence

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A woman who is serving a 50-year prison sentence for the fatal beating of a 4-year-old girl is seeking a review in hopes of reducing her prison term. Shawna Gatto contends poor communication with her defense attorney meant she did not fully understand her legal options in a case that caused outrage and led to changes in the state’s child welfare system. Gatto was convicted of depraved indifference murder in the death of Kendall Chick in December 2017 in Wiscasset. Her attorney said she should have pleaded no contest, presumably resulting in a reduced sentence.