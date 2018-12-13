WKIT News: Maine to make ID checking app available at alcohol sellers

Maine restaurants, bars and clubs will soon get help verifying IDs, including high quality fakes.

Maine Public reports the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations will make an app called Age ID available to 150 on-premises licensees.

The agency’s deputy director Tim Poulin says the bureau will begin requiring the free use of Age ID by some alcohol sellers who’ve faced citations for selling alcohol to minors.

The app relies on a national database of drivers’ licenses and IDs to check whether someone’s ID is authentic.

Age ID can also figure out whether an ID is being passed around a group of people, or otherwise being used improperly.

Poulin says the app works in venues that lack a central cash register.

