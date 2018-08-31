WKIT News: Maine lawmakers approve child welfare reforms

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have approved reforms to the state child welfare system in a rare session late in the summer.

Lawmakers Thursday night gave final approval to a series of proposals, the biggest of which will provide $21 million to the Maine child welfare system.

Lawmakers also rejected a proposal to make it a crime for mandatory reporters like teachers to fail to report suspected abuse.

The 11th-hour bills came in response to the high-profile deaths of two girls. Republican Gov. Paul LePage and lawmakers say the bills are just the start of wider reform.

Lawmakers also voted to make changes to Maine’s tax code in light of President Donald Trump’s tax reform that has been tabled because of politics since June.