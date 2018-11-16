WKIT News: Maine House picks Republicans, Democratic leaders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine House Republicans and Democrats are picking their new legislative leaders as Democrats gain control over the state Legislature.

An official vote will be taken by the entire House on Dec. 5, swearing-in day.

House Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Kathleen Dillingham as House GOP leader and Rep. Trey Stewart as assistant leader.

House Democrats, led by Speaker Sara Gideon, are meeting Friday to select their legislative leaders.

Republicans previously controlled the Senate 18-17 while Democrats led the House 73-70.

The Associated Press’s unofficial results from Election Day show Democrats flipped the Senate and have a 21-14 majority.

This year, Democrats gained 16 seats overall in the House for an 89-57 majority.

Democratic Governor-elect Janet Mills says her goals of tackling health care and the opioid crisis aren’t partisan issues.

