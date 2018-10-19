WKIT News: Maine Governor to Lead Delegation to Iceland

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he’ll lead a delegation of 40 Mainers to Iceland for a dialogue on the Arctic’s future.

LePage’s office said he’ll meet Saturday with Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson. LePage says the delegation signals Maine’s commitment to strengthening relationships in the Arctic.

The two will re-sign a memorandum of understanding between Iceland and Maine on topics from trade, to energy, to culture and the arts.

Maine’s delegation will participate in the Arctic Circle Assembly, an annual gathering in Reykjavik. The Icelandic trade mission follows the LePage administration’s recent mission to the U.K. and Ireland.

Icelandic shipping company Eimskip relocated U.S. operations in 2013 to Portland. LePage said the move followed his administration’s investment in Portland’s International Marine Terminal.

