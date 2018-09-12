WKIT News: Maine gov candidates focus on labor shortage in first forum

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s four gubernatorial candidates used a public forum to talk about attracting and keeping young people in the state with the highest median age in the country.

The Monday forum was the first in the race to replace Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody and independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron want to replace the governor, who is termed out.

The Portland Press Herald reports the candidates all agree the future of Maine’s economy hinges on solving a labor crunch. The state has an aging workforce and sectors are struggling to find enough new workers in an era of low unemployment.

Mills is the state’s attorney general. Moody is a businessman. Hayes is the state treasurer. Caron is a business consultant.