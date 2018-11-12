WKIT News: Maine GOP Cries Foul over Handling of Congressional Ballots

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap acknowledged some boxes were unlocked but said there’s no tampering if the seal is unbroken.

Poliquin’s campaign contends the race should be over because he collected the most first-round votes on Election Day.

But neither he nor Democrat Jared Golden obtained a majority in the four-way race. That triggers additional voting rounds under the ranked-choice system that’s being used for the first time in federal races in Maine.

Your WKIT News update is brought to you by Chase Toys Inc. Visit Chase Toys for all of your Ski-Doo needs. Find them at 417 Thorndike Road in Unity, or visit them online to check out their 2019 inventory!