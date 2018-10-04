WKIT News: Maine Employers to get Largest Workers Comp Dividend

The MEMIC Group says the dividends represent almost 15 percent of premiums paid for policies that were issued in 2015. It says checks as large as $290,000 will be delivered in November, based on the premium amounts employers paid in 2015.

The MEMIC Group says the money will be delivered in every county in the state. The dividends are contingent on safety results and other factors.

