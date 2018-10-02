WKIT News: LL Bean Donates $1M to Park Campaign

The partnership will fund five community projects each year.

L.L. Bean has donated to The Trust for Public Land before, providing $1 million to expand Baxter State Park with the purchase of Katahdin Lake.

Chairman Shawn Gorman said the company’s goal is to get people outside, “whether it’s a paddle down a remote river or a hike on a nearby neighborhood trail.”

