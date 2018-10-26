WKIT News: Independent Gov Candidate Eyes Dropout Decision After Debate

An independent candidate for governor of Maine says he’ll make a decision about whether to stay in the race after the next couple of debates.

A spokesman for Alan Caron says the candidate is focused on preparing for debates scheduled for Thursday and Sunday. The spokesman, Tom Bell, says Caron will make a decision after the Sunday debate.

Polls show Caron trailing Republican businessman Shawn Moody and Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills significantly. Independent Terry Hayes, the state treasurer, is also lagging in polls.

Caron is under pressure to withdraw from the race, in part because of a pledge he made earlier to drop out if he could not win. Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage twice won multi-candidate elections with less than 50 percent of the vote.

