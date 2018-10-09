WKIT News: Hunter Shoots Passer-By Instead of Turkey

WAYNE, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a man who meant to shoot a turkey accidentally hit a passer-by in the chest.

The incident happened Monday morning in Wayne. Maine Game Wardens say a man who was turkey hunting with his grandson fired a 12-guage shotgun at one of the birds, not knowing that a couple was walking their dog and watching the same flock of turkeys.

A single pellet from the round struck the man in the chest. Authorities say he refused medical treatment.

