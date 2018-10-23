WKIT News: Governor Vows to Keep Fighting Attorney General in Court

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage vows to take his fight against Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Janet Mills to Maine’s high court.

LePage says he’ll appeal a lower court judge’s Friday decision that affirmed Mills didn’t abuse her power by challenging President Trump’s removal of protections for some immigrants. Mills’ office said Maine’s attorney general is an independent constitutional officer.

LePage argues Mills exceeded her authority by representing Maine. LePage cites Maine law that says the attorney general shall represent the state at the governor or Legislature’s request.

But Justice Michaela Murphy says a key 1989 ruling says Maine’s attorney general has broad powers to defend the public interest.

The judge says Maine’s high court could overturn that ruling.

LePage questions why Murphy’s decision comes so close to the election.

