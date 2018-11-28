WKIT News: Governor seeks stay of latest Medicaid expansion ruling

AUGUST, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says court-ordered Medicaid expansion would “prompt a fiscal crisis” in his latest challenge against rolling out the voter-approved law.

Gov. Paul LePage on Monday requested a stay of Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy’s Nov. 21 decision.

The judge said LePage’s administration has until Dec. 5 to adopt rules rolling out Medicaid expansion for eligible Mainers who applied starting July 2. Murphy also said Maine can use existing Medicaid funds for Maine’s share of expansion costs.

LePage’s administration filed court-ordered paperwork to seek federal funding for Medicaid expansion. But LePage urged federal regulators to reject it.

LePage’s administration argues lawmakers must identify a long-term funding source like a hospital tax for Maine’s expansion costs.

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills says she’ll immediately expand Medicaid.

