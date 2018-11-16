WKIT News: Governor-elect names chief of staff, transition team

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills says her transition team is considering who will serve in her cabinet.

Mills has appointed her campaign manager, Jeremy Kennedy, as chief of staff. Kennedy has worked for Planned Parenthood Northern New England and he wants to lower health care costs and improve public education.

Kennedy serves as the co-director of Mills’ transition team, as well.

The transition team is meeting over the coming weeks to potential department commissioners.

Mills said Thursday no commitments have been made yet. She hopes to name as many commissioners as possible ahead of her swearing-in in January.

The team’s accepting resumes from Mainers online at Mills’ campaign website. The Senate will consider Mills’ nominations early next year.

Mills is the first governor-elect to win with a majority since 1970.

