WKIT News: Florida, Teaching Job could be Maine Governor’s Future

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is offering more hints about what he’ll be up to once his term ends January.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage told reporters Monday that he’s in talks to teach at “a couple” of Florida universities.

LePage and his wife, Ann, own a house in Florida. LePage praised Florida’s lack of an income tax and said he’d return to Maine from April to September.

LePage has cast a wide net about his post-office aspirations, and has said he’s done with politics.

Last December LePage told reporters he’d like to teach economics and politics at a university. He’s brushed aside rumors of a U.S. Senate run.

LePage also has said he’d consider returning to the private sector. LePage has worked for lumber and paper companies and a discount store chain.

