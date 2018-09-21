WKIT News: Fire Destroys Wood Pellet Mill

CORINTH, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze has completely destroyed a Maine plant that makes wood pellet fuel.

Crews from 25 towns helped fight the fire at Corinth Wood Pellet Manufacturing Wednesday night. The fire chief in Corinth was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Officials say an overheated piece of equipment caught fire, and the flames quickly spread through the roof of the mill.

Fire crews were still on scene monitoring the building for hot spots Thursday. The mill is considered a total loss.

Your WKIT News update is brought to you by Chase Toys Inc. Visit Chase Toys for all of your Ski-Doo needs. Find them at 417 Thorndike Road in Unity, or visit them online to check out their 2019 inventory!