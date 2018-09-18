Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

WKIT News: Election Preparations Continue Despite Funding Bill Veto

0 Comments

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top election official says that ballots are being printed despite the GOP governor’s veto of an election funding bill.Maine Public reports that Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the veto means Maine will pay its bills late for the November election and end up paying it back with interest.Dunlap said the next Legislature will have to deal with such bills.

Gov. Paul LePage criticized the over $300,000 spending bill for being pushed in the 11th-hour without adequate input from taxpayers.

Dunlap said absentee ballots for overseas voters and those in the military will be available Friday. The rest of Maine’s absentee ballots will be available a month before the election.

Your WKIT News update is brought to you by Chase Toys Inc. Visit Chase Toys for all of your Ski-Doo needs. Find them at 417 Thorndike Road in Unity, or visit them online to check out their 2019 inventory!

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.