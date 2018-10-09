WKIT News: Driver Mistakenly Accused of Abduction Attempt

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a report of an attempted abduction actually involved a 77-year-old woman asking for directions.

Bangor Police Lt. Tim Cotton says a bystander called police during the weekend to report seeing a white van approach someone holding a child. A Facebook post written by the bystander was shared more than 1,000 times, but Cotton says he got it all wrong.

Police found the driver, who said she was asking for directions to the nearest gas station. Cotton said the woman was “horrified” anyone would think she was kidnapping babies, and she has a clean driving record.

Cotton says people should be wary about what they see on Facebook.

