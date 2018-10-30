WKIT News: Democratic Leader Suggests Lawmaker Should Step Down

The Portland Press Herald has reported records show Pierce has registered game that he shot with rifles and shotguns at least five times between 2001 and 2012. State records show Pierce has firearms hunting licenses, but Pierce told the newspaper he didn’t own or possess any firearms.

A Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman said an investigation is ongoing, but declined comment on Pierce. Firearm permits don’t require a background check.

