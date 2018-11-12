WKIT News: Bangor to Spend $8,600 on Municipal Solar Array Study

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Bangor city councilors have agreed to spend $8,600 to study how much it would cost the city to build solar arrays on municipal properties.

The council’s finance committee accepted the lowest bid proposal from ReVision Energy Inc. Monday night to evaluate the merits of solar installation and what energy savings could come from arrays. The Bangor Daily News reports the city will pay for the 19-day study with funds that it had already budgeted for an audit of its energy supply.

Councilor Gibran Graham says councilors and local officials have been weighing how investments in renewable energy may reduce the city’s carbon footprint while also making financial sense.

The council also asked ReVision to evaluate three different types of array installations: on rooftops, car ports and on the ground.

