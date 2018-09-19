WKIT News: 19-Year-Old Set to Plead Guilty to Killing Parents

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A teenager charged with the fatal stabbing of the 19-year-old’s parents and a pet dog is set to plead guilty.

Andrew Balcer has said parents Alice and Antonio Balcer weren’t supportive of his transition to Andrea Balcer. Balcer is scheduled for an afternoon change-of-plea hearing Wednesday.

Balcer’s brother contends their parents were loving and supportive.

A judge previously ruled that Balcer can be tried as an adult. Balcer was 17 at the time of the Oct. 31, 2016 stabbings at their Winthrop home.

Court testimony revealed that Balcer told a police dispatcher that Balcer “snapped” on the night of the stabbings.

