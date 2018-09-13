WKIT News: $1 million pledged against Collins if she backs Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A campaign urging Republican Sen. Susan Collins to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has generated more than $1 million in pledges, money that would go to her opponent in 2020 if she decides to support the judge.

The senator and her Republican colleagues are decrying the effort in Maine as attempted bribery, as attention shifts from Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings to the question of how lawmakers will vote on his nomination.

The spotlight on Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski is particularly intense because they are viewed as the only two Republicans seen as potential “no” votes. With a 51-49 GOP majority, Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court is virtually assured if either senator votes yes.

A spokeswoman for Collins says threats or “other attempts to bully” her won’t factor in her decision.