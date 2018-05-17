Upcoming Appearances and More

May 18th

Entertainment Weekly

The May 25th issue of Entertainment Weekly contains an excerpt from THE OUTSIDER, and it will be available May 18th. Read an excerpt of THE OUTSIDER online and in the magazine.

May 22nd

CBS This Morning

Stephen’s interview is expected to air at 8:40 am ET but this is a best guess and could be before or after that time. Check your local listings for information about when CBS This Morning airs in your area.

PEN America Literary Gala

Stephen will be conferred with the 2018 PEN America Literary Service Award. PEN America’s Literary Gala will be livestreamed on their Facebook page from 8-10 PM ET here.

May 23rd

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Check your local listings for information about when The Late Show airs in your area.