Trial underway for soldier charged in fatal shooting in home

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Maine man charged with killing his sister’s boyfriend in a late-night confrontation in the family home. Mark Cardilli Jr. waived the right to a jury trial, so a judge will determine his fate. Cardilli said he shot Isahak Muse in self-defense, but an autopsy indicates Muse was shot in the back. Law enforcement officials say the confrontation happened when Muse, who was dating Cardilli’s 17-year-old sister, refused to leave the Portland home against the parents wishes. The shooting created tension in the city’s Muslim community. Some called it a hate crime by a white man against a black Muslim man.

