Trial set to begin for Maine man charged in machete killing

The trial is set to begin for a Maine man charged with killing a neighbor with a machete and hiding his body under a pile of rotting deer carcasses. Lawyers planned to deliver opening statements Monday in the trial of Bruce Akers of Limington. He’s accused of killing Douglas Flint, 55, on June 9, 2016, and hiding his body on his property. Akers was found incompetent to stand trial in July 2018, before he was treated at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. He was later found to have “the full range of skills associated with trial competence.”