BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man charged with murder in the death of his wife is expected to stand trial in about a year. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to begin the trial of 40-year-old Frederick Allen Jr., of Newport on Feb. 22, 2021. He was charged with murder after police found the body of his wife, 37-year-old Anielka Allen, in the home the couple shared with their children in January. Frederick Allen Jr. has not entered a plea in the case.