Town backs moratorium on fish farm near Acadia National Park

GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — Residents of a Maine town that could be the site of a large salmon aquaculture operation have voted in favor of a moratorium on large-scale fish farms. Gouldsboro held a special town meeting on the subject on Nov. 15 and residents overwhelmingly approved of the measure. Town officials said the moratorium will give the local Planning Board time to prepare for projects such as one proposed by Norwegian investors for Frenchman Bay. The proposed salmon farm would be located a few miles from Acadia National Park.