Timeline: Win Tix To “Get Out” At The Bangor Mall Cinemas

GET OUT (R)Release Date: February 24th, 2017

Run time: 1 hr. 43 min.

Director: Jordan Peele

Genres: Horror, Suspense/Thriller

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford

Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.