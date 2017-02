Timeline: Win A Great “Gift Card”

GREEN ACRES KENNEL: LOCATED AT 1653 UNION STREET BANGOR. VISIT THEM AT GREEN ACRES KENNEL DOT COM

LOCATED AT 1653 UNION STREET BANGOR. VISIT THEM AT GREEN ACRES KENNEL DOT COM BANGOR WINE & CHEESE: CHECK THEM OUT ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, AND TWITTER FOR NEW ARRIVALS AND EVENTS. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

CHECK THEM OUT ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, AND TWITTER FOR NEW ARRIVALS AND EVENTS. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. MARKS MUSIC: LOCATED AT 203 PENOBSCOT STREET IN BREWER. VISIT THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE AT MARKS MUSIC DOT BIZ

LOCATED AT 203 PENOBSCOT STREET IN BREWER. VISIT THEM ON THEIR WEBSITE AT MARKS MUSIC DOT BIZ CHASE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT: LOCATED AT 1575 HAMMOND ST IN BANGOR. CALL THEM AT 947-0030

LOCATED AT 1575 HAMMOND ST IN BANGOR. CALL THEM AT 947-0030 VIP OIL CHANGE: VIP IS WHERE NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND GOES FOR TIRES AND SERVICE. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND WITH 56 LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT MAINE, NEW HAMPSHIRE AND MASSACHUSETTS. VALID UP TO 5 QUARTS OF OIL WITH A MICROGARD FILTER