ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:Contest Timeline: Win A Gift Card To A Downtown Bangor Biz This weeks Timeline winners will receive a gift card for a business in Downtown Bangor by WKIT December 16, 2016, 4:30 pm 0 Comments Take your shot at guessing the correct year, playing Timeline with Bobby and The Shark on The Rock N’ Roll Morning Show. Downtown Bangor ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Brain: Win $25 Gift Card For Diversified Ink, Bangor Back All Entries Next article The Perfect Discmas Hangover Cure Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.