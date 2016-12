The Perfect Discmas Hangover Cure

Rockin Stuffers from your favorite rocker! Win gift card packages worth hundreds of dollars.

DAY #1 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21ST ($240 VALUE)

$50 DYSARTS GIFT CARD

$50 CENTRAL STREET FARMHOUSE

2 TICKETS TO PENOBSCOT THEATRE ($70)

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD

$50 COFFEE EXPRESS



DAY #2 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22ND ($220 VALUE)

$50 SPRAGUES NURSERY

$50 BANGOR WINE & CHEESE

$50 GOVERNOR’S RESTAURANT

$50 MARKS MUSIC

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD



DAY #3 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23RD ($240 VALUE)

$50 TRADE WINDS – CARWASH PACKET

$50 LOUGEE & FREDERICKS

$50 MARK’S MUSIC

$50 CHASE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT

$20 CAROLINA’S SPORTS & SPIRITS

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD



DAY #4 MONDAY, DECEMBER 26TH ($265 VALUE)

$50 QUALITY JEWELERS

$50 2 FEET BREWING

$25 CHASE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT

$50 MARK’S MUSIC

2 TICKETS TO PENOBSCOT THEATRE ($70)

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD

DAY #5 TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27TH ($240 VALUE)

$50 PAT’S PIZZA HAMPDEN

$50 OLD TOWN ARCHERY & SURVIVAL

$50 MARK’S MUSIC

2 TICKETS TO PENOBSCOT THEATRE ($70)

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD



DAY #6 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28TH ($240 VALUE)

$50 NEON PIPE

$50 BAGEL CENTRAL

$50 DAMON’S BEVERAGE AND REDEMPTION

2 TICKETS TO PENOBSCOT THEATRE ($70)

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD



DAY #7 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29TH ($220 VALUE)

$75 BANGOR RADIATOR

$50 MARK’S MUSIC

$50 BANGOR ESCAPE ROOM

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD



DAY #8 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH ($240 VALUE)

$50 DIVERSIFIED INK

$50 BANGOR ESCAPE ROOM

$50 GREENACRES KENNEL SHOP

2 TICKETS TO PENOBSCOT THEATRE ($70)

$50 SUBWAY GIFT CARD