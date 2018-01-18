The Outside Cover Revealed

I spent a while thinking of the right thing to say, and then I realized that it was said best a long time ago, in this moving quote from the 1987 cinematic magnum opus Masters of the Universe:



"Don't say 'Goodbye'. Say, 'Good Journey'. It is an old Eternian saying. Live the journey, for every destination is but a doorway to another."



So, by the power of Grayskull, I wish you Good Journey, Jason.



Also, don't eat the Tide Pods.

