The Outside Cover Revealed

I spent a while thinking of the right thing to say, and then I realized that it was said best a long time ago, in this moving quote from the 1987 cinematic magnum opus Masters of the Universe:
"Don't say 'Goodbye'. Say, 'Good Journey'. It is an old Eternian saying. Live the journey, for every destination is but a doorway to another."
So, by the power of Grayskull, I wish you Good Journey, Jason.
Also, don't eat the Tide Pods. ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
Alas, we find ourselves at a parting of ways...
The Rockdog's final show is underway. It's the end of an era, for certain.
From everyone across KIT Nation, we'll miss you, Jason. Best of luck with everything you do! We look forward to seeing you back for a fill-in shift or two! ... See MoreSee Less
Photo