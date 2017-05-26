The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper Is 50 Radio Special

1 HOUR RADIO SPECIAL TO CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BEATLES SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND ALBUM

1st June 1967 was the release date of one of the biggest concept albums of the 1960’s – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles.

The 1 hour radio special is a behind the scenes journey through the recording sessions for the Sgt. Pepper album, with insights from The Beatles themselves, along with the album’s engineer and also its producer, the late Sir George Martin, as well as some other guests who there at the time and got a sneak peak at what The Beatles were up to in 1966/1967, while they were putting this masterpiece album together. The show contains original mono mixes and well as new stereo mixes of some songs for the special 2017 album package.