Teen driver pleads guilty in Maine crash that killed 3

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A teenage driver in a February crash that killed three youths has pleaded guilty in Maine. The 17-year-old from Clinton was 16 at the time of the crash that killed passengers 14-year-old Emily Baker, 12-year-old Ashlin Baker and 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio. He pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter on Friday at Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. WCSH-TV reports Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the teen was driving twice the speed limit and had marijuana in his system. His attorney, Walter McKee, disputed the claim that he was under the influence of marijuana.