Steve Martin & Martin Short Coming to Cross Insurance Center!

Saturday, September 14th

Cross Insurance Center

Waterfront Concerts and the Cross Insurance Center are pleased to present STEVE MARTIN and MARTIN SHORT on their Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t Tour featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko live at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKET SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10:00AM

Reserved Seating Prices From $49.75 to $300.00

– PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET –

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, Ticketmaster.com or the local Box Office located at the Cross Insurance Center