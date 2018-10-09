Stephen King’s Halloween Movie Night 2018: Silver Bullet

WKIT and Mainely Eyes proudly present Silver Bullet for Halloween Movie Night 2018!

Come join us on Wednesday, October 31st to see Silver Bullet on the big screen! Once again we have partnered up with the Bangor Mall Cinema’s to bring you a special screening of an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s books! As usual, these tickets aren’t for sale: You can only WIN tickets to this event! Doors open at 6:30pm and the movie starts at 7:30pm! We’ll also have drawings for special prizes, along with grab bags filled with candy, Stephen King books, and other goodies for each attendee! There’s also Flix Mix from Bangor Mall Cinemas for everyone!

The Stephen King Halloween Movie Night is presented by Mainely Eyes, your #1 choice for all of your eyecare and eyewear needs. Visit Mainely Eyes are the Bangor Mall and ask for details on how you can get 50% off a new pair of frames. Mainely Eyes: You’ll See The Difference!

