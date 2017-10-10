Stephen King Halloween Movie Night: 1922

Be sure to join us for another exclusive screening event, brought to you by Tim Hortons, Netflix and your local rockers, 100.3 WKIT!

For this year’s Stephen King Halloween Movie Night, we’ll be showing the brand new Netflix Original, 1922, based on the novella featured in Stephen King’s Full Dark, No Stars.

1922 is based on Stephen King’s 131-page storytelling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

The film will be released exclusively on Netflix on October 20, 2017…and the only way to see it on the big screen is to win tickets! Doors will open at 7:30PM and the movie will begin at 8PM. WE’ll also have drawings for special prizes, grab bags filled with candy, Stephen King books and other fantastic goodies for each attendee AND Flix Mix from the Bangor Mall cinemas for all!

Presented to you by Tim Hortons. Stop by your local Tim Hortons today and pick up your favorite Timbits for your Halloween party!

