Start of fall sports delayed in Maine high schools

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Principals’ Association is delaying the start of fall sports in hopes of salvaging a shortened season during the pandemic. The start of fall practice has been delayed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day. The first games will be played on Sept.18. The Maine Principals’ Association Interscholastic Management Committee took action on Tuesday. Exactly how many schools will be able to participate in athletics remains to be seen. Also, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the state will do more to promote flu vaccines this year to try to take the strain off the health care system during the coronavirus pandemic.