It’s time to play Stack of Cash, brought to you by Subway!

Listen for the cue to call. When you hear it, be caller #10 and guess the secret serial number on the top bill in the stack of cash! Guess each number one at a time in the correct order. If you get the 1st number right you move on to the 2nd and so on and so forth. If you get a number wrong, your turn is over but you still win a foot long sub or wrap from Subway! If you get all 8 serial numbers in the correct order, you win the entire stack of cash! Valued at $1,000!

We’ll be keeping a running tally of the correctly guessed numbers!

In addition – one of the four daily qualifiers will receive an invite to WKIT’s 9th annual “Blackbeard’s Invitational” and a shot at putting for $5000.00 on June 28th! (That person’s name will be drawn the following morning in the Rock and Roll Morning Show)

The qualifying prize for each guess will be a free Subway footlong sandwich or wrap. Subway: So Much Meat!

