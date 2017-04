Stack Of Cash Contest

Listen for the cue to call. When you hear it, be caller #10 and guess the secret serial number on the top bill in the stack of cash! Guess each number one at a time in the correct order. If you get the 1st number right you move on to the 2nd and so on and so forth. If you get a number wrong, your turn is over but you still win a foot long sub or wrap from Subway! If you get all 8 serial numbers in the correct order, you win the entire stack of cash! Valued at $1,000!

In addition – one of the four daily qualifiers will receive an invite to WKIT’s 9th annual “Blackbeard’s Invitational” and a shot at putting for $5000.00 on June 28th! (That person’s name will be drawn the following morning in the Rock and Roll Morning Show)

PRESENTED BY … SUBWAY, FRESH IS WHAT WE DO! TRY THEIR NEW ITALIAN HERO OR ROTISSERIE CHICKEN CAESAR!

BLACKBEARD’S FAMILY FUN PARK…GO-KARTS, MINIATURE GOLF, BATTING CAGES, ARCADE AND SNACK BAR…ODLIN ROAD, BANGOR, 945-0233.

ELLSWORTH BUILDING SUPPLIES…WITH TEN LOCATIONS FROM CALAIS TO ROCKLAND. FROM ROOF TO BASEMENT, INDOORS AND OUT, EBS CAN DO…JUST ASK!

MARDEN’S…I SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT IT WHEN I SAW IT AT MARDEN’S…WITH 14 LOCATIONS IN MAINE!

B&L AUTO PARTS…1292 HAMMOND STREET, BANGOR. LOCALLY OWNED FOR OVER 40 YEARS. LARGEST INVENTORY OF ANY AREA PARTS STORE AND THE MOST EXPERIENCED EMPLOYEES READY TO HELP YOU!

SOUND SHAPERS…CAR STEREO AND REMOTE CAR STARTER SPECIALIST IN BREWER. CHECK THEM OUT ON THE WEB AT SOUND SHAPERS DOT NET.

GREEN BEAR 420…ON THE MOOSEHEAD TRAIL IN NEWPORT OR AT GREENBEAR 420 DOT COM…IT’S NOT A STORE, IT’S A LIFESTYLE!

SPRAGUE’S NURSERY…UNION STREET, BANGOR…WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO START YOUR GARDENING PROJECTS.

GLIDDEN’S AUTO BODY…FOR COLLISION REPAIR, GLIDDEN’S THE ONE…NOW WITH THREE CONVENIENT LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER IN BANGOR, BREWER AND ELLSWORTH.

VARNEY BUICK GMC MAZDA…DRIVE 50 MILES OR 500…YOU CAN’T BUY BETTER…ANYWHERE!

CHASES’S FAMILY RESTAURANT…LET THE CHASE FAMILY TAKE CARE OF YOUR FAMILY FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER…1575 OUTER HAMMOND STREET, BANGOR

DOWNEAST TOYOTA…652 WILSON STREET, BREWER…ALL ROADS LEAD TO DOWNEAST, 652 WILSON STREET, BREWER. FOR THE LATEST INVENTORY AND INCENTIVES, GO TO DOWNEAST TOYOTA DOT COM!

DIVERSIFIED INK… IN THE PENOBSCOT PLAZA, BANGOR…CREATING CUSTOM DSEIGNS ON YOUR PERSONAL CANVAS. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY…947-7238.

DORR’S EQUIPMENT… OUTER HAMMOND STREET, BANGOR…YOUR KUBOTA DEALER IN CENTRAL MAINE

ELLIS GREENHOUSE & NURSERY…ROUTE 43, OLD TOWN ROAD IN HUDSON, VISIT THEM ON THE WEB AT ELLIS NURSERY DOT COM!

EMPIRE VAPE SHOP…WITH THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PREMIUM E-LIQUID AND VAPOR PRODUCTS IN THE AREA…EMPIRE VAPE SHOP, 691 HOGAN ROAD, BANGOR

STRATHAM TIRE…YOUR FIRST CHOICE FOR TIRES AND SERVICE…THAT’S STRATHAM TIRE!

TARGET INDUSTRIAL CIRCLE, BANGOR