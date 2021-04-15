Spring nor’easter headed for northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Northern New England may have had a fairly mild winter, but a spring nor’easter is on the way this week. WGME-TV reports the storm is expected to bring rain and snow to Maine starting on late Thursday night and extend all the way through early Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is also in effect for parts of southern Vermont with up to a half a foot of snow possible Thursday evening through Friday evening, mainly in higher elevations. Even the coastal areas of Maine and New Hampshire could also see a coating of snow.