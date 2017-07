Stephen King’s Fenway Box Seats Takeover

“KING SEATS 2017”

LISTEN FOR THE WKIT CLASSIC ROCK SONG OF THE DAY ANNOUNCED AT 7:20 ALL THIS WEEK, BE CALLER 10 AND INSTANTLY WIN:

QUALIFYING PRIZE: A RED SOX T-SHIRT

EACH DAILY WINNER WILL BE PUT IN A DRAWING FOR A 1 IN 5 CHANCE TO WIN:

GRAND PRIZE: STEPHEN KING’S 3RD BASE DUG OUT SEATS AT FEWWAY PARK, PLUS HIS PARKING PASS! YOU AND A FRIEND WILL BE GOING TO SEE THE RED SOX TAKE ON THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH @ 7:10PM

3 BASE DUGOUT SEATS

SPONSORED BY:

DORR’S EQUIPMENT…OUTER HAMMOND STREET, BANGOR… YOUR KUBOTA DEALER IN CENTRAL MAINE!

*PICK UP PRIZE HERE AT THE STATION – 861 BROADWAY, BANGOR*