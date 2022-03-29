Senators want a digital ‘America the Beautiful’ pass

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Montana want the National Park Service to create a digitized version of a pass that provides access to hundreds of protected sites. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said this month that a digital version of the “America the Beautiful” pass would be helpful for park visitors. The paper version of the pass provides access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. The senators have made their case to National Park Service Director Charles Sams.