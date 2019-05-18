As the debut title from Brian James Freeman’s new LetterPress Publications, this volume is going to be a must-have for every Stephen King collection, but to make it a really extraordinary launch for his new press, Brian has decided to offer Revival: The Deluxe Special Edition as a “Preorder Only Limited Edition.”



That means you, the collectors, get to set the print run! Reservations will only be accepted from May 15 until May 31 — after that, the print run is set and the book is guaranteed to be OUT OF PRINT pre-publication, so it will never show up heavily discounted or in Grab Bags from the publisher, etc.

