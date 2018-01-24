Presale: Trevor Noah @ Merrill Auditorium

CODE IS GOOD FROM WEDNESDAY 1/24 @ 10AM THROUGH THURSDAY 1/25 @ 10PM

Trevor Noah

Friday, March 16th

Merrill Auditorium

20 Myrtle St, Portland, ME

Tickets $84|$68.50|$54 (includes service fee) Ticket prices will increase on the day of show.

Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. He debuted his 9th new comedy special “Afraid of the Dark” in February 2017 on Netflix. In November 2016, Trevor released his first book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which was an instant New York Times bestseller, the highest-rated audiobook of 2016 on Audible, and the recipient of two NAACP Image Awards. Born in South Africa to a black South African mother and a white European father, Noah was the subject of David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film You Laugh But It’s True, which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. Trevor’s success has spanned to sold-out shows over 5 continents.

Only ADULT prices are available for this event.

Ticket prices include a $9.00 service fee applied to internet and phone orders.