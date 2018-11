CODE IS GOOD THURSDAY 11/15 ONLY, 10AM – 10PM!

TRAIN AND THE GOO GOO DOLLS SUMMER TOUR 2019 WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALLEN STONE TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019 DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION BANGOR, ME

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to presentandwith special guestlive at theinonTickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 16 at 12pm at WaterfrontConcerts.com …but we’ve got a presale code just for KIT Nation! You can get your tickets a day early,, from 10am to 10pm!

General Public Ticket Sale Begins FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH AT 12:00PM.

GENERAL ADMISSION AND RESERVED SEATING

TICKET PRICES RANGE FROM $25.00 to $225.00 – PLUS ANY APPLICABLE FEES DEPENDING ON PURCHASE OUTLET

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 or purchase locally at Mark’s Music in Brewer